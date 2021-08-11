Wildfire Stopped Short of Nearby Structures in Alpine

Firefighters stopped flames short of damaging homes on the Viejas Indian Reservation Wednesday.

The fire started at around 3:30 p.m. behind an RV park near Viejas Grade Road and Browns Road on the Viejas Reservation, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. No structure damage has been reported.

As of 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the Cleveland National Forest said the fire had grown to around 7 acres with a moderate rate of spread. Air and ground resources from Cal Fire and the forest's fire department responded, the spokesperson said.

SkyRanger 7 flew near the fire as crews fought to protect nearby homes and RV's. The fire appeared to be burning up a hillside away from a row of RV lots toward homes on top of a ridge.

Air tankers were able to draw water from a nearby pond and douse the flames in quick intervals.

By 4:30 p.m., there were a few small hot spots producing smoke and air tankers were still dropping water over parts of the burn area.

Check back for updates to this story.

