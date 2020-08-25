County Leaders to Vote on $6.4 Billion Recommended Budget

San Diego County leaders will vote Tuesday on the $6.4 billion recommended budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year as they consider more than $181 million in additional proposals.

The Board of Supervisors will address funds to help the county with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, economic hardships brought upon by the virus, calls for racial and social justice and improving infrastructure.

Proposals through change letters will also be considered at the meeting. Supervisors Dianne Jacobs and Jim Desmond penned a $7.1 million proposal for more traffic signals and guard rails in unincorporated areas. Meanwhile, supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher are requesting to add $24 million to expand a county program to help with rental assistance to those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Deliberations on the budget will begin at 2 p.m.

Online comments can be made on agenda items and the public can tune in to the meeting via livestream or through public television. For details on how to watch the meeting, click here.