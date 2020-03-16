Bay Area Officials Issue Stay at Home Order Due to Coronavirus

San Francisco Bay Area authorities announced Monday a sweeping six-county stay at home order effecting nearly 7 million people as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

The legal order direct residents in Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties to shelter at home for three weeks beginning Tuesday, March 17.

San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals told NBC News residents must stay at home and not report to work unless they have essential jobs including health care works, first responders and other key personnel to keep government services running.

"Everyone needs to go home and stay home" Goethals said.

The guidance comes after substantial input from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and best practices from other health officials around the world.

"Temporarily changing our routine is absolutely necessary to slow the spread of this pandemic,” Santa Clara County Public Health Dr. Sara Cody said. "The Health Officers from the largest jurisdictions in the San Francisco Bay Area are united and we are taking this step together to offer the best protection to our respective communities.”

It was not immediately known how authorities would enforce the order, but Goethals noted this was a move to help "flatten the curb." It also was not immediately clear when or if other nearby counties beside the six would join the directive.

For more information about COVID-19 activities in these areas, visit the Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, or Berkeley COVID-19 websites.