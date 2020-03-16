Major US Businesses Shuttered Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Here's a list of some of the major businesses and corporations that have temporarily shuttered because of the coronavirus:

AMERICAN EAGLE AND AERIE

American Eagle and Aerie stores in the United States and Canda will be closed from March 17 through March 27. Both brands' online stores will remain operational.

AMC THEATERS

AMC Theaters, the largest movie chain in North America, will close all theaters for six to 12 weeks beginning March 17.

APPLE

Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP

The parent company for brands like LOFT and Justice said it would be closing its company-operated retail stores from March 18 through March 28. That decision also includes Ann Taylor, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Cacique and Catherines. Customers can continue buying items from the brands' online stores.

CINEMARK

Cinemark the third largest theater chain in the U.S., announced it would be closing all of its 345 locations starting March 18.

COACH

All coach stores in the United States, Canada and Europe will be closed from March 18 through March 27. You can still purchase products from the brand's online store, and the return policy will be extended to 30 days after stores reopen for both in-store and online purchases.

DISNEY

All Disney stores in North America will be shut as of March 17. Products will still be available on ShopDisney.com.

EXPRESS

Starting March 17, all Express and Express Factory Outlet stores will be closed until March 27. Customers can still shop via the Express website and app.

GAP

The Gap cut store hours in the U.S. and Canada and following government guidance for further action.

J. CREW

J. Crew has announced it will be closing all retail stores until March 28th.

LA FITNESS The gym chain announced that it will close all of its gyms nationwide beginning March 16. It will reopen on April 1 at the earliest, the company said on its website.

L.L. BEAN

L.L. Bean is closing all of its retail stores across the country, including its flagship store in Freeport, Maine, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. CEO Steve Smith said the closings will begin at midnight and continue through March 29.

LULULEMON

Lululemon Athletica Inc. lulu said Sunday that it will close all of its stores in North America and Europe, from March 16 through March 27, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MACY'S

Macy’s, Inc. announced it will temporarily close all stores by end of business March 17, through March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and

Market by Macy’s stores. All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through

macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.

MALL OF AMERICA

The Minnesota mall will be closed from the end of the business day on March 17 through at least March 31, officials announced. The decision complies with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's order to limit gathering sizes the prevent spreading the coronavirus.

MCDONALD'S

McDonald's announced Sunday that they would close "will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery." The decision to partly close is in line with other popular restaurants and cafes, including Starbucks and Taco Bell.

MGM RESORTS

The owners of iconic Las Vegas casinos such as Bellagio and Wynn Las Vegas are shutting down as the coronavirus pandemic prompts authorities to lock down public gathering places. MGM Resorts’ operations in Las Vegas include the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay. The company said it will suspend operations at casinos and hotels indefinitely by Tuesday. It will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1.

NIKE

Nike announced Saturday it will shut down all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting Monday and will keep them closed until March 27.

NORDSTROM Nordstrom announced Monday that all stores in the U.S. and Canada will close for two weeks starting March 17. Their online stores will still be operating.

PATAGONIA

All Patagonia stores are closed at least through March 27. The store has also stopped taking online orders, at least through March 16. The company said all employees “will receive their regular pay during the closure.”

REGAL

Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, all Regal theatres will remain closed until further notice as a precaution amid the current circumstances.

REI

REI announced Monday that it will temporarily close all of it's 162 retail stores nationwide, from March 16 until March 27.

UNIQLO

UNIQLO has closed its 50 retails stores nationwide on March 17 and until further notice. Shoppers can still make purchases at uniqlo.com.

VF CORPORATION

The parent company for brands including Dickies, Jansport, The North Face, Timberland and Vans has closed all company-owned retail stores in North America from March 16 through April 5.

Other businesses have remained open, but have put restrictions in place.

As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold in the United States, restaurant chains are rolling out new measures to ensure customer safety.

Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Starbucks are among the restaurants encouraging customers to grab their food and go. All three are making heavy use of their drive-thrus to distribute food, while still limiting crowds of customers from gathering.

It’s a move that might not faze consumers all that much. Even before the coronavirus ushered in an age of social distancing, drive-thru service was hugely popular in the U.S.

Experts estimate that about 60% to 70% of a restaurant’s sales come from the drive-thru, if they have one. That means nailing the customer experience is essential.

Drive-thrus have been undergoing transformations as restaurants turn to technological solutions to boost sales. Companies are pouring money into innovations to get diners to spend more.

Dunkin’ Donuts unveiled its first dual-lane drive-thru system in 2018, and Chipotle rolled out its version of the drive-thru called Chipotlanes in early 2019.

"We’re doing a number of things to make sure that not only is it fast, not only is the food delicious, but also to make sure we get your order right," said Jack Hartung, CFO of Chipotle.

And it’s working. In 2019, 39% of consumers reported that they used the drive-thru more often than they did the year prior.

Despite the surge in popularity, just 20% of American restaurant operators currently have drive-thrus. In a segment with razor-thin margins like fast food, providing solid drive-thru service can be make or break.