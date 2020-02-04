Coronado High School Basketball Coach Accused of ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Student: Police

A part-time basketball coach at Coronado High School was arrested Monday after being accused of what police called an “inappropriate relationship” with a female student.

The Coronado Police Department confirmed Tuesday that Coronado resident Jordan Bucklew, 34, was taken into custody on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor. He was booked into San Diego County Jail Monday night.

Coronado police said officers were first alerted of an “inappropriate relationship” between Bucklew and a Coronado High School student on the night of Jan. 31.

“Detectives worked through the weekend investigating the case,” the Coronado Police Department said in a Facebook post.

That investigation led to Bucklew’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case – or any potential additional victims – can call Det. Jade Gutzmer at (619) 522-6458.

On Friday night, the Police Department became aware of an inappropriate relationship between a part-time Coronado High... Posted by City of Coronado Police Department on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Coronado High School is part of the Coronado Unified School District. Located at 650 D. Ave, the campus serves approximately 1,160 students and is the only high school on Coronado Island.

NBC 7 reached out to the Coronado Unified School District Tuesday for comment on the case. The district released this message:

“The collective focus and priority of the Coronado Unified School District is teaching and learning while nurturing a safe and supportive environment for those within our shared community. Allegations have been made against a Coronado Unified School District staff member.

The District takes such claims very seriously. When the allegations became known, the District followed policy and protocol including cooperation with Coronado Police Department to protect the safety and security of District students and staff.”

The district said that because this is a personnel-related issue, it had no further comment.