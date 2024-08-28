Construction worker dies after being trapped under dirt, pipe in Scripps Ranch

A construction worker died after being trapped under dirt and a pipe in a trench in Scripps Ranch early Wednesday, authorities say.

San Diego Fire-Rescue received a call about a trench rescue at a job site on Hoyt Park Drive and Scripps Ranch Boulevard at around 4 a.m.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found that one person was able to climb out of the hole but found another person at the bottom. A medic was sent down and found that person had died, said SDFD Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Eddy.

"We're waiting for an evac truck to get here. A bunch of dirt slipped in at the bottom and a pipe moved on top of the victim," Eddy said.

In order to get the victim out of the trench, they need to remove the dirt first and then move a 4-foot steel and concrete pipe that fell on top of them.

"It looks like some type of collapse at the bottom had occurred. We don't know what, but OSHA will find out," Eddy said.

Eddy said it may take up to an hour to get to the body and said the other person who managed to get out of the hole did not suffer any significant injuries.

OSHA was called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

