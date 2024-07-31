Coco Gauff out after mixed doubles loss with San Diego's Taylor Fritz at 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA flag bearer Coco Gauff is out at the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing the mixed doubles match with partner Taylor Fritz, a Torrey Pines High School alum who still has one more shot at Olympic gold.

The pair lost in the quarter-final to Canada duo Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski in a tiebreak round.

Team USA advanced to the quarter-final after emerging victorious against Argentina in Round 1. The two top Americans defeated Argentina's Nadia Podoroska and Maximo Gonzalez in a tiebreak after splitting sets.

Fritz, who grew up in San Diego's Rancho Santa Fe and now resides in Los Angeles, is also competing in men's singles and men's doubles with partner Tommy Paul. The pair on Wednesday beat the Netherlands to advance to the third round. In singles, Fritz lost in the third round to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

U.S. tennis players Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul beat Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer in the second round of the men's doubles tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Fritz's mother is Kathy May, who at one time was in the top 10 ranking tennis players. His father is Guy Fritz who also played professionally and coached tennis.

Fritz is scheduled to next compete against Great Britain in the men's doubles quarter-finals at 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Gauff, one of the biggest names at the summer games, lost in women’s doubles prior to the mixed doubles match. Gauff and her U.S. teammate, Jessica Pegula, were the top-seeded women's pair but were eliminated in the second round by the Czech duo.

That match came one day after her tearful exit in singles, where she was seeded 2nd. Gauff got into an argument with the chair umpire close to the finish of that match over an officiating decision and was defeated by Donna Vekic of Croatia.