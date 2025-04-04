On Friar Podcast — Padres perfect week, Merrill money madness, and torpedo bats explained

Dissecting what's fueling San Diego's 7-0 start

Winning your first two series of the season is fantastic. SWEEPING your first two series of the season? That's historic.

The Padres did just that, starting the season 7-0 for the first time in franchise history. They have 30-somethings stealing bases and an ace that's starting to strategize like Greg Maddux (no, seriously).

Oh, and they locked up their youngest superstar for a decade at a price you wouldn't even believe if you saw it at your local thrift store. Yes, there's a lot to talk about, and we break down what's causing this early season surge on the latest On Friar Podcast.

We also get a science lesson on how the torpedo bats that have become the talk of baseball from a Padres outfielder who was one of the first players ever to get to try them out. Thanks for giving it a look and a listen!

