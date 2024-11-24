Coast Guard intercepts 37 migrants aboard boat off Point Loma

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter intercepted 37 migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally aboard a 33-foot vessel on Saturday, approximately seven nautical miles off Point Loma, Coast Guard officials announced Sunday.

The 37 individuals were taken to Ballast Point and transferred to Customs and Border Protection, officials said.

"While on patrol, crewmembers aboard the Sea Otter spotted a vessel operating without navigation lights. The Sea Otter's boarding team, along with members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection boarded the vessel and discovered the 37 migrants aboard," the Coast Guard said.

"Of the 37 migrants taken into custody, 30 were determined to be of Mexican nationality, two were identified as Salvadoran nationality, three of Guatemalan nationality, one of Colombian nationality, and one U.S. citizen, who was reported to be the operator of the vessel," the statement continued.