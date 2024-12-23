City workers block off portion of Sunset Cliffs after seawall damaged

Hikers and drivers going along Sunset Cliffs have a new reminder of the fragility of California's coastline.

Part of the seawall near Adair Street recently gave way, so crews had to install barriers warning pedestrians of the potentially dangerous situation.

⚠️An access point along Sunset Cliffs is partially closed due to a damaged seawall. Today, crews installed a barrier around a portion of the cliffside that sits along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard between Adair and Osprey Streets.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bb1SHqZ6aK — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) December 21, 2024

The area will remain closed, at least temporarily, while officials monitor it for any additional damage.

High surf has been pounding San Diego's coast this week, with some sets expected to reach 13 feet. It's not clear if the damage to the seawall was caused by this weekend's waves.