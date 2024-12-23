Point Loma

City workers block off portion of Sunset Cliffs after seawall damaged

The area will remain closed, at least temporarily, while officials monitor it for any additional damage.

By Eric S. Page

NBC 7

Hikers and drivers going along Sunset Cliffs have a new reminder of the fragility of California's coastline.

Part of the seawall near Adair Street recently gave way, so crews had to install barriers warning pedestrians of the potentially dangerous situation.

High surf has been pounding San Diego's coast this week, with some sets expected to reach 13 feet. It's not clear if the damage to the seawall was caused by this weekend's waves.

Point Loma
