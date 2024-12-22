Christmas comes early for San Diego surfers

A high surf advisory is in effect for San Diego's beaches, according to the National Weather Service

The advisory kicked in Saturday at about 10 p.m. and will be in effect through Wednesday at 4 a.m.

High surf from 6-12 feet is expected, with some sets reaching up to 13 feet.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

NBC 7's Francella Perez said the waves were going to create life-threatening surfing and swimming conditions, and that officials were urging people who were not very experienced surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water, and away from jetties and piers. She also said another swell is expected next week.

Officials are also warning that is also a a high risk of strong rip currents, making it dangerous for both surfers and swimmers.

The surf could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas along the beach, boardwalks and parking lots.

Farther north, in Orange County, the advisory is still in effect, but with sets only reaching 11 feet on west-facing beaches.

A small-craft advisory for the same time period has also been issued for boats 30-60 nautical miles offshore, where seas are expected to reach 8-11 feet.

