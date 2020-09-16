City of San Diego to Host Tryouts to Hire More than 30 Seasonal Lifeguards

The city of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) Lifeguard Division is hosting a practice tryout Thursday for individuals interested in joining the team as ocean and bay seasonal lifeguards.

Applicants interested must complete a 500-meter swim in less than 10 minutes to be considered for admittance into the lifeguard training program.

San Diego Lifeguards are recruiting for summer 2021. Tryouts start this week. Join Us! https://t.co/V8hFThjecB — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) September 15, 2020

Tryouts will be held at 1000 West Mission Bay Drive. There are also different tryout dates available:

September 17, 18, 19

October 15, 16, 17

February 25, 26, 27

Sign up is required at least two weeks in advance.

Every year, the City of San Diego employs approximately 200 seasonal lifeguards. It is anticipated that at least 30 to 40 new seasonal lifeguards will be hired by the summer of 2021.

“Lifeguarding in San Diego isn’t just sun and sandy beaches. Lifeguards must be physically and mentally ready to respond to an emergency at any time,” said Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “For those who can meet the demands of the job and become a lifeguard, I guarantee they will never have a more rewarding or unique job experience.”

In addition, lifeguards also manage cliff, scuba, and swift water rescues, enforce boating safety regulations and respond to emergencies involving seafaring vessels and other watercraft.

For more information, visit the lifeguard services website.