Chula Vista police say they caught masked intruder who killed man in his own apartment

According to witnesses, the killer broke into Duron's apartment wearing a mask and attacked Duron before fleeing, possibly aboard a motor scooter

By City News Service

Chula-Vista police
A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with a stabbing that left a man dead last month in the victim's Chula Vista apartment.

Members of the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Jesus Salas Medina, 44, on Monday afternoon for allegedly murdering 49-year-old Rodolfo Duron Jr., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the Terra Vista residential complex in the 1400 block of Santa Lucia Road found Duron at about 8 p.m. July 19, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said. T Investigators said he had been stabbed multiple times. Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but Duron died at the scene.

According to witnesses, the killer broke into Duron's apartment wearing a mask and attacked Duron before fleeing, possibly aboard a motor scooter.

Medina remains jailed without bail.

Police have released no suspected motive for the fatal assault and have disclosed no known relationship between the two men.

Medina has been charged with murder, plus an allegation of using a knife in the killing. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Wednesday and faces up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted.

Chula Vista police are asking anyone with information about the case to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or on the P3tips mobile app.

