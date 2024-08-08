Chula Vista

Woman shot to death in July ID'd by Chula Vista PD

Police have released no descriptions of the shooter or shooters, and the motive for the slaying remains unclear

By City News Service

Chula Vista police publicly identified a woman Thursday who was fatally shot last month in a neighborhood near Sweetwater River Park.

Patrol officers responding to a 911 call found 23-year-old Genesis Burgueno mortally wounded with a man at her side in the 200 block of C Street in Chula Vista shortly after 11 p.m. July 18, according to police.

Burgueno, who is believed to have been homeless, died at the scene.

"Preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred in [a] field behind the Woodland Hills Apartments, north of C Street, an area where unhoused individuals are known to reside," Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Police have released no descriptions of the shooter or shooters, and the motive for the slaying remains unclear.

The day after the killing, police said that, "... based on the investigation so far, there does not appear to be a continued threat to the public related to this shooting."

"The investigation is still active, and no other information is available for public release at this time," the sergeant said Thursday.

