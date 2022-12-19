Chula Vista Police Host Holiday Giveaway in Same Walmart Parking Lot Where Officer Shot and Killed Suspect Hours Earlier

A police officer’s mandate “to protect and serve” was on display Monday in what must be the worst coincidence.

Sunday night, 911 received a call about a man pushing a wheelchair into cars and trucks in the parking lot of a Walmart in Chula Vista. The man was

The Chula Vista Police Department said one of their officers shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife as he walked toward the officer. Less than 11 hours later in the same parking lot, the Chula Vista Police Department hosted its 18th annual Meal and Toy Giveaway for hundreds of South Bay families.

An investigation was launched after the deadly shooting on Sunday night.

“Although there was a tragedy here at the same location today, we’re still out here to lift the spirits of many other people,” sighed Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy.

Hundreds of families lined up to receive a frozen turkey, food and toys for their children.

“Protecting and serving are two different aspects of the job and moments like this kind of show that,” said CVPD Officer Jason Wilder. “For me, it’s everything. It’s the reason I signed up to do the job.”

“It made me feel really good actually,” said high schooler student and volunteer Nahum Arzate.

Arzate wasn’t aware a deadly shooting involving a police officer occurred roughly 200 feet away only a few hours prior to the event.

“This is a perfect example of why they’re really good for our society,” said a supportive Arzate.

“It really points out the dangers of the job to be a police officer,” concluded Chief Kennedy.

San Diego police are investigating the shooting, per a countywide agreement between police agencies.