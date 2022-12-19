Police Officer Involved in Shooting Near Walmart in Chula Vista

A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police.

The situation started from a report of a man attacking and beating up a woman, to which officers responded, according CVPD.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update readers on this page as more information arrives.