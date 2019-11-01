Officers Descend on Illegal Pot Shop in Chula Vista: Police

Chula Vista residents sent video of the scene to NBC 7 after law enforcement surrounded a building suspected of operating as an illegal pot shop. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Police descended on an alleged illegal pot shop in Chula Vista Friday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

At around 10 a.m., CVPD officers served a search warrant for a building at 259 Broadway. Police claimed the building was operating as an illegal pot shop.

Video shared with NBC 7 from a viewer showed officers with guns drawn and with support of a SWAT vehicle descend on the building near the intersection of Broadway and Davidson Street.

At least five people were seen being ordered out of the building by law enforcement.

An NBC 7 crew is at the scene to get more information about the police activity. Video of the scene shows multiple patrol cars are parked outside the building and officers interviewing people at the scene.

No other information was available.

