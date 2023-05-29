Chula Vista Boy Hit, Killed by Car on 3rd Birthday: Family

Josiah Toleafoa was on his way to Play City to climb and slide and celebrate his 3rd birthday with other children when tragedy struck.

The toddler was hit and killed by a car in the parking of Play City, an indoor party venue for kids, off Showroom Place.

One witness who did not want to be identified said Josiah’s mother sobbed hysterically as police and paramedics worked to save her child.

Their efforts did not work. Josiah died at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Chula Vista police say the 36-year-old driver of the car was cooperative and stayed at the scene. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to CVPD

Family members took to social media and created two GoFundMe pages to raise money for Josiah’s funeral. They described the boy as sweet and lovable.

“JOSIAH brought the family together- his incredible SMILE, LOVING HEART simply brought JOY to any room. There was no time to see him do amazing things. I KNOW HE WOULD HAVE MADE A DIFFERENCE IN THE WORLD,” wrote a woman who said she was the boy’s aunt.

She also wrote the family is devastated by Josiah’s loss.

The owner of Play City confirmed their company is donating $2,000 to Josiah’s family. He said his landlord is matching that amount.

NBC 7 reached out to the boy’s family but they did not respond.