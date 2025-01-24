Chula Vista and Port of San Diego prepare for Gaylord Pacific's grand opening

The crown jewel of Chula Vista’s Bayfront keeps inching toward its grand opening in July.

Gaylord Pacific will bring 1,600 hotel rooms, a convention center, and 12 restaurants and bars to the South Bay, and, hopefully, will be a catalyst for development for miles around.

Construction is on schedule and on budget, a spokesman told NBC 7. He said they’re taking room reservations for dates after the grand opening this July, but Gaylord Pacific has not said when they’ll begin to accept reservations for the resort’s soft opening, which is slated for mid-May.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

In the meantime, hundreds of jobs need to be filled for daily operations at the resort, which also includes a water park and 1,600 spot garage. The spokesman said they’ll host two job fairs at Southwestern College’s Chula Vista campus March 7-8 and March 14-16. He added that job-seekers will need to apply online before the job fairs. Those positions will be posted in the days beforehand, he added

Most of the roads and parks immediately surrounding Gaylord Pacific are also expected to be ready by the mid-May soft opening. A city of Chula Vista spokeswoman said H Street will reach all the way to Bayside Park along San Diego Bay. It will be the main corridor to Gaylord Pacific and the park, which will eventually nearly double in size. The Port of San Diego will preserve and expand the park that’s lined Chula Vista’s Bayfront for decades. Plans are expected to include a beach area and more open space.

Well before Bayside Park begins, the port is expected to cut the ribbon on the new Sweetwater Park, which sits just north of Gaylord Pacific. Sweetwater Park includes a playground, natural exhibits and artwork, and is expected to be open in the next few weeks.