‘Driving the economic engine': Gaylord Pacific Resort bringing jobs and new opportunities to Chula Vista

You can see it driving down the 5. You can see while driving through Chula Vista. The Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is a little more than halfway to its full height, but it already looms over Chula Vista’s Bayfront.

“We’re going from the vision to the reality now,” smiled Mayor John McCann.

Gaylord Pacific doesn’t open until the summer of 2025, but Marriott Hotels (who will operate the resort) is already looking for a general manager. A Gaylord Hotels spokesman told NBC 7 they’ll soon look to fill out the resort’s leadership and sales teams. He said they’ll also look to hire positions to start training as sections of the hotel and convention center are completed.

Gaylord Pacific currently stands at roughly 14 stories. The spokesman said it’s on time and on budget.

It will top out at nine stories and dominate the Chula Vista skyline. A 1,600-spot garage stands on the northeast side of the property next to the convention center that’s taking shape.

Approximately 650 people are working on the $1.2 billion resort. The Gaylord spokesman said that should increase to 800 in the next few weeks.

Mayor McCann said the city already feels an impact.

“This definitely is driving the economic engine for the city of Chula Vista on the West side,” he said.

McCann said Gaylord Pacific will ultimately employ about 3,000 people in a wide range of skills.

“We are going to be able to bring new jobs and drive the economy for the entire region,” said McCann.

The Gaylord spokesman recommended job seekers keep an eye on the Marriott jobs board.