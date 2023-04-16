More Buildings Knocked Down on Chula Vista Bayfront

Some things go up. Others go down.

Chula Vista’s Bayfront continues to evolve faster than many expected.

“There’s so much going on,” marveled long-time resident Bob Vanpatten.

Chula Vista’s Bayfront will be home to the $1.2 billion 22-story Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. The Amara Bay mixed-use development is expected to break ground nearby. The Port of San Diego is expected to begin construction next month on the new Sweetwater Park nearby.

In between those two properties, crews were slowly tearing down old buildings along H Street that used to belong to Rohr Inc. and BF Goodrich. The buildings were home to thousands of jobs. They built airplane parts for decades. However, those days are over and new jobs are headed to Chula Vista.

Wohl Properties currently owns the property. A spokeswoman said they are in the process of soil remediation, but they weren’t ready to discuss what would eventually be developed on that property.

Vanpatten said anything would be better than the old buildings.

“It’s going to increase my property values. It’s going to give me new restaurants to go to that I could just walk or bike to,” he smiled.

Gaylord Pacific is the catalyst for all the new growth on Chula Vista’s west side. A Gaylord Hotels spokesman said construction is on time and expected to be done in 2025.

“More money, more taxes, to pay for more police and infrastructure and whatnot,” Vanpatten said.