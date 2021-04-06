CHP Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized After Crash on Escondido Roadway

A California Highway Patrol officer was seriously injured when an SUV crashed into his motorcycle on a city street in Escondido on Tuesday, CHP said.

The motorcycle CHP officer was traveling eastbound on Via Rancho Parkway near Lomas Serenas Drive just east of Interstate 15 when a silver SUV turned into his motorcycle at about 12:50 p.m., according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro.

Castro said the officer -- who was on his way to work -- was unable to avoid the silver SUV, crashed into it and was thrown from his motorcycle and onto the street.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, suffered major injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center for treatment. His current condition was not known.

The woman who was driving the silver SUV was uninjured and cooperated with CHP's investigation, Castro said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision.

At the scene, a silver SUV and a motorcycle could be seen with significant damage. The front bumper of the SUV was destroyed and pieces of both vehicles were strewn across the roadway.

Investigators were gathering evidence at the crash site and speaking to other witnesses to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Westbound Via Rancho Parkway was shut down for the investigation and was expected to be closed for several hours.