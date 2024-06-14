Children seek justice for their father's murder in Mountain View

After their father was found dead in Mountain View in 2022, the Santos family's life changed forever, and they are still searching for his killer.

"My dad kept us together with the family, he always brought us together, he was with us, he made us united," Keira Santos remembers her father.

Keira, Sara, Abram, and the rest of the seven siblings, say that they suffer from the absence of their dad, a loss that they say has grown every day since he died.

According to San Diego police, Abraham had upper body wounds. Detectives believe he was killed in a different location and then his body was dumped on the ramp leading to 43rd Street at Interstate 805 in Mountain View.

"It wasn't fair that they took my dad's life and threw him like a piece of trash on the road," Keira said.



He indicated that the loss of their father is even more painful at this time of year when Father's Day, one of the favorite celebrations of this family, approaches.

Abraham was also not present at the graduation of two of his sons, one of Abram's – who bears the same name as his father – decided to honor him in his graduation stole.

Two years after the crime, San Diego police have not made any arrests in this case. In February, Crime Stoppers announced a $1,000 reward for information that helps shed light on this case.

If you have information about this incident, you can contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.