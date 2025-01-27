Technology

CES 2025: A Whirlwind of Tech Innovation!

Tech columnist Jennifer Jolly explored CES in Las Vegas to check out the latest in tech innovations this year.  One of the most talked-about gadgets was a laptop with a revolutionary screen that can actually roll out, offering a larger display when needed. In the realm of health, a futuristic massage chair stole the show with its ability to not only soothe tired muscles, but also monitor vital signs like heart rate.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

Laptop screen goes from 14” to 16.7”

$3,499

LG StandbyME 2

27” Portable TV and Entertainment Hub

$1699

Nékojita FuFu

Attachable Mini-Robot That Cools Hot Drinks/Food

$25

BodyFriend 733 Massage+Wellness Chair

Massages, Stretches, Exercises and Measures Body Metrics like ECG 

$20,000

LeafyPod

AI-Infused Smart Planter 

$148 (Pre-order)

