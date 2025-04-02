San Diego Padres

Padres sign star Jackson Merrill to 9-year, $135M extension through 2034: Report

Merrill, who turns 22 later this month, was an All-Star as a rookie last season for the Padres.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Diego Padres' strong start to 2025 just got better.

All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $135 million extension with the Friars that is guaranteed to run through the 2034 season.

Robert Murray of FanSided first reported news of the deal on Wednesday morning.

The deal can max out at $204 million depending on incentives, plus it includes a $30 million club option for a 10th season (2035) that can be converted to a player option with a top-five finish in MVP voting.

Merrill, still just 21 years old, is well on his way to already reaching that incentive after breakout out last season. He hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, 31 doubles and 16 stolen bases over 156 games, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting and being named a Silver Slugger.

The Padres are off to a 6-0 start this season, with Merrill headlining their offense alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Through six games, the center fielder is batting .400 with a home run and six RBIs.

San Diego will look to wrap up a perfect homestand on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. PT.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson is with Padres CEO as he talks about the new renovations at Petco Park for the 2025 season. 

