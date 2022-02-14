Carlsbad's Kaillie Humphries Takes the Gold in Bobsled Competition

San Diego was well-represented at the 2022 Winter Olympics Bobsled Competition. Oceanside-born Elana Meyers-Taylor and Carlsbad resident Kaillie Humphries played hard for the gold.

Humphries’ family, friends and dog anxiously watched from this couch right here as their Olympian made her final runs in the Women's Monobob Competition. She took first place in both, taking home the gold medal.

Humphries is already a two-time Olympic gold medalist with two silver medals and a bronze to her name - but this is her first win with Team USA.

The Carlsbad resident represented Canada at the three previous Olympics before earning her citizenship in December to race for the U.S.

Sunday’s wins come from more than just earning a gold medal, Humphries and her team also inaugurated the women’s Monobob Competition - a second medal event for women both Humphries and her teammates had been pushing for years.

Her family and husband, Travis Armbruster, who hosted a watch party for the Olympian couldn’t be more proud.



“I love you, you’re amazing, you amaze me every day,” said Armbruster. “I am just happy you are there, you are happy, you are in your element.”

Humphries' husband is a former bobsledder, himself. He tells NBC 7 he wishes he could be there in person to celebrate his wife, but is happy to at least be here surrounded by friends and family.

Both Humphries and Meyers-Taylor will have another opportunity to add to their medal totals on Friday with the start of the two-woman bobsled event.