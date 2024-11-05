Carlsbad

Investigation underway after car goes over cliff in Carlsbad

By Danielle Smith

A car went over a cliff in Carlsbad on Monday afternoon.

Carlsbad firefighters and police officers responded to the incident that happened at Palomar Airport Road and Avenida Encinas at around 4:10 p.m.

NBC 7 is working to confirm what led up to the incident and the condition of the driver. A San Diego County Sheriff's Department lieutenant said the department was helping Carlsbad police with a pursuit several minutes before the vehicle went off the cliff.

A witness was driving from Carlsbad Village toward the Encinas area when he says he saw four police vehicles following the car involved.

"I at first thought it was a regular traffic stop when I saw him, but when I saw the four police vehicles following him, I was like, 'This is definitely something different,'" the witness said. "I saw the car go off the cliff. It sounded like an explosion, honestly. It was similar to a firework. It was just one big thud. It sounded like a wave breaking — a really hard wave. It was insane."

The Carlsbad Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said several road closures are in place. Carlsbad Boulevard is closed in both directions from Cerezo Drive to Island Way, and westbound Palomar Airport Road is closed at Avenida Encinas.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

