Car Flies Over Cliff, Into Ocean in Carlsbad

A driver on a coast road in Carlsbad went flying over a cliff and into the water below on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The light-colored SUV had been near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Palomar Airport Road a little after 5 p.m. when the motorist left the road for an unknown reason, landing on the beach below and eventually ending up in the water, according to Carlsbad Police.

Rescuers were called out and the driver was pulled from the vehicle. The condition of the driver is not yet known, but their injuries were not immediately fatal, officials said.