Car crashes into police car during pursuit, rolls over onto Escondido home

A brief pursuit throughout Escondido Wednesday ended with a car on its roof leaning against the front window of a small family home.

Escondido police officers attempted to stop a vehicle they believed was related to a theft incident at the Target department store on Auto Park Way, west of Interstate 15, just before 6 p.m., according to Escondido Police Lt. Erik Witholt.

The three-minute pursuit traveled less than two miles to the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Quince Street, just a few blocks north of Grace Lutheran Church, where the vehicle being pursued crashed into an Escondido Police Department K9 vehicle.

After striking the patrol car, the vehicle rolled over, through two yards, before coming to rest against the front window of the home.

The Escondido police officer and the driver of the vehicle being chased were not seriously injured. The K9 inside the patrol car was uninjured.

The residents of the home were not inside at the time of the crash, Witholt said.

The driver was taken into custody and faces at least two felony charges related to the alleged theft and evading of officers.