Crown Point

Car Crash Damages Home in Pacific Beach

NBC 7

Two cars were involved in a crash that damaged a home in Pacific Beach on Saturday night.

The San Diego Police Department responded to the area of Ingraham and Yosemite streets near Crown Point around 8:45 p.m.

Photos show a white Mercedes SUV with damage to its rear bumper, crashed into a garage. A black Maserati was seen partially sitting on the sidewalk with a damaged front bumper.

Local

San Diego County 12 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 10K Total Cases, 2 More Community Outbreaks

protests 2 hours ago

Skateboarders, Worshipers, Kids Join San Diego Protests

The Maserati driver was reportedly removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police were investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Crown PointPacific BeachMission Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us