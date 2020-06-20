Car Crash Damages Home in Pacific Beach

Two cars were involved in a crash that damaged a home in Pacific Beach on Saturday night.

The San Diego Police Department responded to the area of Ingraham and Yosemite streets near Crown Point around 8:45 p.m.

Photos show a white Mercedes SUV with damage to its rear bumper, crashed into a garage. A black Maserati was seen partially sitting on the sidewalk with a damaged front bumper.

The Maserati driver was reportedly removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police were investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved.

No other information was available.