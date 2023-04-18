Camp Pendleton Hosts Indonesian Marines for Joint Training Exercise

Protecting free trade and supply lines takes partnerships, even when those partners are on the other side of the world.

For 10 days, Camp Pendleton-based Charlie Company of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion is training with a dozen members of Indonesia’s Marine Corps, the KORMAR. NBC 7’s Dave Summers got to tag along for a training session and got a unique look at the joint military exercise.

“We’ve been able to learn a lot from them. I hope they learned from us as well," Platoon Commander Captain John Ferguson said.

Ferguson is pleasantly surprised to see how similar the KORMAR train and fight.

They practiced live-fire drills, combat marksmanship skills and spent time in both the pool and ocean to complete this most important test, amphibious reconnaissance.

“The higher the waves, the shorter the intervals of the waves, the more difficult it is to bring in that craft safely onto the beach landing site without capsizing it," Captain Ferguson said. “It is especially important as we look toward the Pacific region, really any littoral region where we anticipate coming from sea to shore."

The largest joint training operation between Indonesia and the U.S. happened just two years ago in southeast Asia. It was said to enhance computer capabilities through training and cultural sharing. It’s also strategic.

Indonesia sits on the southern edge of the South China Sea. It’s in the U.S.'s interest to keep those shipping lanes open and global commerce moving.

"When we talk about a free and open Indo-Pacific region, they are one of our best allies there," Ferguson said.

The KORMAR are on the back end of their 10-day visit. Besides training and tactics, they share Camp Pendleton barracks they even share weapons.

"They bring a lot of the same capabilities," Ferguson said. "They’ve been absolutely professional and highly proficient at what they do.“

What they leave with is perhaps something they would never have found inside their own country.

“I think the biggest thing they will leave with is building interpersonal relationships with a potential partner in the future," he said.

The members of the KORMAR continue their training for the next two days. They'll also have time spent in the community for what the Marines call a "cultural day."