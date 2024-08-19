Chula Vista Police investigating hateful graffiti at South Bay elementary school

Chula Vista police are investigating a possible hate crime after disturbing graffiti was found scrawled across the walls of Camarena Elementary School in the South Bay.

The campus was vandalized Saturday night and again overnight into Monday, according to Camarena Elementary's Assistant Principal Krista Cardenas.

On Saturday, the campus was tagged with blue and black spray paint in more than 15 different places including walls, doors, windows, signs, and even a mural on campus. The second round of graffiti was painted in red, white and silver.

In some cases, the messages was written over where parents had spent hours to clean up the first mess on Sunday afternoon.

It was not just the graffiti, but the language that has parents concerned. Jason Anderson cares about Camarena Elementary School. Two of his kids are students here.

“Kids are coming in tomorrow morning, and they will be here somewhere around 7:30 a.m. when breakfast opens up and we just don’t want them to come in and see this stuff,” Anderson said.

CVPD said because of the language written in the graffiti, police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

“Some of the derogatory things that were written and everything we wanted to make sure that got taken off real quick,” Anderson said.

The district said they do not condone these kinds of acts and they are working diligently to clean the school before students return tomorrow.

“From what we understand, the district will be out early in the morning to do the bulk painting,” Anderson said.

The school posted on its website it could cost them thousands of dollars in damages.

Christa Alston has a child that attends Camarena.

“These are words that no child especially an elementary child should be using or saying, some of them appear to be racially motivated and that’s not acceptable in this community,” Alston said. “I just wanted to make sure if they needed another extra hand to come and help as a community, that we’re here to support all of us because they’re kids.”

Alston said it’s not surprising to see a community working as a team to clean up the vandalism because they all care about the students.

“I want it to be a safe place and I think that’s what we all want and while this didn’t necessarily impact their physical safety, it definitely could have impacted their mental and emotional well-being and kind of their innocence,” Alston said.

The spokesperson with the district said the safety of their students is their highest priority and there is no threat to the school.

If you have any information, contact Chula Vista Police.