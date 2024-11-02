Caltrans

Caltrans closing part of state Route 52 this weekend to ‘work on the dips'

Workers drilled 4,000 holes on the freeway in 2020 to alleviate the road's idiosyncrasies

By Eric S. Page

A portion of SR-52 that will be closed this weekend
Google Street

Up until 2020, people driving state Route 52 between SR-163 and Interstate 805 had the unnerving sensation of riding a roller coaster.

That year, workers tried to flatten SR-52 with holes, and lots of them.

"Nearly 30 highway workers are working this area each night, most on foot, to drill more than 4,000 holes into the pavement, then filling the holes with a slurry mix to flatten the pavement," Caltrans reported at the time.

Well, the work done then did not permanently address the issue, which is why this weekend, SR-52 from Interstate 805 to Convoy Street will be closed "to work on the dips," in Caltrans parlance.

The closure kicks in at 9 p.m. Friday night and runs through 5 a.m. Monday.

How to get around it? See the map below:

Caltrans is also warning nearby businesses and residents that the work will be loud and will require bright lighting as well.

Caltrans
