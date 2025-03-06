Horse that died at San Diego Rodeo was pregnant; no criminal intent found: SDHS

An investigation into a horse's death at a rodeo at Petco Park in January revealed that the mare who collapsed shortly after a saddle bronc event was pregnant, and her foal also did not survive.

The San Diego Humane Society's investigation, which was launched after the death of the 16-year-old mare on Jan. 11, also did not find probable cause for criminal charges against the horse owner or San Diego rodeo organizers. It found no laws were violated.

The horse showed "no visible signs of injury during the event," but she began shaking about 15 minutes after the competition, the SDHS said. Despite quick responses by an on-site vet and the humane society, the horse collapsed and died before any treatment was provided.

A necropsy later found the horse was in her third trimester and had ruptured her uterine artery, which can sometimes happen "spontaneously," the agency said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Humane Law Enforcement team's investigation included multiple interviews, witness statements and expert opinions. They worked with veterinarians to collect forensic and laboratory evidence and visited the owner's ranch.

"San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement cannot prove definitively whether the horse’s participation in the rodeo directly contributed to her death or that anyone had knowledge that she was more pregnant than the assumed eight months based on the horse owner's breeding schedule," the humane society said in a written statement. "The horse appeared very well maintained and provided for and her death appears to have been accidental and unforeseen."

NBC 7 has reached out to the San Diego Rodeo Alliance, which operates the rodeo, for comment on the results of the investigation. The alliance previously said the death was the result of an "unforeseeable medical event."

"The San Diego Rodeo has comprehensive measures in place to ensure animal safety and well-being, including pre-and-post event health screenings and constant veterinary oversight. Regrettably, a 16-year-old horse that was present at the rodeo passed away due to an unforeseeable medical event. The owner was made aware, and the horse was transported to a nearby facility for evaluation.

"As we follow our own, thorough and internal protocols for evaluating each event, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of animal care and welfare,” spokesperson Jed Pugsley said.

At last year's event -- the first-ever at Petco Park -- a 6-year-old horse was carted away in a livestock ambulance after crashing into a fence.

While no laws were found to be broken, the San Diego Humane Society said both incidents are an indication of the danger of rodeos, which the agency opposes.

"While rodeos remain legal, legality does not equate to humane treatment," SDHS said. "San Diego Humane Society is calling on city leaders and event organizers, including the San Diego Padres, to prohibit rodeos from being held at

Petco Park or within city limits."

This year's death comes as animal activists continue to spar with rodeo organizers and rodeo proponents, who say the events are part of long-standing cultural traditions, over whether to restrict or outright ban rodeo events.

Proposals forwarded last year by City Councilmember Kent Lee to ban the rodeo or place restrictions on such events held within the city were unsuccessful.

The San Diego Humane Society told NBC 7 last year the organization was "deeply disappointed" that Petco Park plans to host a second rodeo.