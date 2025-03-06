Here are the rainfall totals so far for San Diego County

A weak atmospheric river storm that moved into San Diego County on Wednesday was expected to bring days of on-and-off rain, mountain snow and gusty winds, and it has been doing just that.

Rain totals spread out over three days will add up to nearly an inch for coastal communities and some inland areas seeing more than that.

Palomar Mountain received the most rainfall with 1.07 inches total from this storm system. They also received about an inch of snowfall.

Here are San Diego's rainfall totals for the last 48 hours in inches as of 10 a.m.: