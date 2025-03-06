‘Elf' actor pleads not guilty, accused of attacking San Diego hotel clerk

Actor Faizon Love appeared before a San Diego County judge on Tuesday, roughly seven months after San Diego police say he ripped a credit card reader off its mount and threw it at a hotel clerk, hitting the left side of her head and breaking her glasses.

The famous actor and comedian is well-known for his roles in hit movies like "Elf," "The Replacements," "Couples Retreat" and "Friday."

A warrant was put out for his arrest in October after he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. Investigators said he attacked the receptionist after he was told the hotel had no vacancy, despite using a third-party hotel booking app. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said he was released after the hearing. He’s scheduled to be back in court in April. They said he faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted.

NBC 7 reached out to Love through his Instagram page to give him a chance to respond to the charge he faces. His only response was, “San Diego The Finest City in America, it's Good to come home and feel you still belong ... Viva ! Las Cuatro Milpas!!!”

On Tuesday, Love posted a picture of the outside of a San Diego County courtroom.

In August, Love posted a message on his Instagram account, slamming the hotel booking app.

Receptionist filed a civil lawsuit against Love

The clerk filed a personal injury lawsuit against Love, seeking monetary damages for her medical bills and for the physical and emotional pain she suffered. She says she got a concussion from the attack.

A history of assault

This is not the first time Love has been charged with assault. In 2017, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor for assaulting a valet at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The violent attack was caught on airport surveillance video. He was fined $500 and given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

Surveillance video captured a violent incident involving Faizon Love in 2017 in Ohio.

The victim in that case filed a civil lawsuit against Love. The court ordered Love to pay the valet $40,000 and later ordered him to pay an additional $8,679.50 in attorney fees incurred to enforce the settlement.

In 2009, Love was accused of attacking a man at a hotel in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.