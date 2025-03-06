ME report reveals details about deadly crash between Sprinter train, truck in North County

The San Diego Medical Examiner's office on Thursday released new details about a deadly crash involving a North County Transit District train and a truck in Escondido.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 86-year-old Walter Robbins of San Marcos. On Tuesday afternoon, Robbins was attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Enterprise Street at about 1 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, he drove through a lowered automatic gate, the ME report said, citing preliminary information.

The driver of the gray Toyota then stopped on the train tracks, where the vehicle was struck by an eastbound Sprinter train, the report said. First responders arrived shortly after 911 calls and declared Robbins dead at the scene.

The ME's office found Robbins' cause of death to be blunt force injuries and the manner of death to be an accident.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

The crash affected rail service along the corridor that stretches east and west from Escondido to Oceanside.