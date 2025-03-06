San Diego couple loses hundreds of dollars after a fake customer service call

It was a reunion between a brother and sister years in the making — a trip that almost didn’t happen when a San Diego couple tried to modify their travel dates.

“In 40 years, I haven’t seen her," said Joe Morales, who saw his sister for the last time when they were just kids.

Joe has been working on a family album for his sister Ann since December, when he and his wife Bertha booked a trip to New York to visit her.

“Who is to know, this is the last time I see my sister. I want to take this opportunity,” Joe said.

They paid $1,161 on Expedia to reserve a hotel in Brooklyn from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5. Bertha and Joe have never been to New York, so they said they were very excited until they heard about the weather.

“It was 10 degrees, snow, raining, and we were going to be exploring on our own,” Joe said.

So, they decided to change their reservation to a later date.

“It was me, the brains,” Bertha said while laughing.

She did an internet search for Expedia and called the first number that came up.

“They said, 'We need your reservation number.' They had all my information,” Bertha said.

According to the couple, the person on the phone told her that to change the dates, she needed to pay more than $1,400, and they would refund the $1,161 from the first reservation. The couple paid the amount and even got a reservation number.

“So, we figured everything was OK,” Bertha said.

But it wasn’t. Joe said they were supposed to receive a phone call to confirm their new reservation — a phone call they never received.

“We called the hotel, and the hotel never heard from them. They never canceled the first reservation or made a new one either,” Bertha said.

They still hadn’t gotten the refund, so they called the number on their new reservation, still thinking it was Expedia. They said that’s when they were asked to visit a website and enter a code to receive their refund faster.

“I said, 'You know what? I don’t trust these people. Why do I have to go through all this?'" Joe said.

So, they hung up.

Joe Ducey from the Better Business Bureau said they’re getting a lot of complaints from travelers like the Moraleses because scammers have learned to get to the top of internet searches.

“They’re looking for a customer service number, and they’re not finding the real businesses. They’re finding these fake sites that show up on the top of searches, and they’re losing a lot of money,” Ducey said.

In an email, Expedia told NBC 7 Responds: “The email provided appears to be an impersonation scam. We’re sincerely sorry this happened, please know that we take fraudulent impersonation of our brand very seriously and we are investigating this incident carefully."

To prevent becoming a victim of this type of scam, this is what you should do when looking for a phone number on the internet:

Be sure to spell the name of the company correctly. If you misspell something, it could give you a very different result that could include impostors

Don’t call a number that shows up in the search results. Go directly to the company’s website

Confirm you’re on the correct website by looking for any misspellings or mistakes, something that’s common on impostor sites.

Expedia also told NBC 7 Responds that they would reimburse Joe and Bertha for what they paid on their original reservation. The couple disputed the second payment to the impostor company and are still waiting on a decision from their bank.

“I feel we got some justice because of the help from you guys. That’s the plus,” Bertha and Joe told NBC 7 Responds.

The couple will finally be heading to the Big Apple at the end of the month and said this refund will make their trip a lot easier financially. Although emotionally, Joe says he isn’t sure what to expect; after all, they were only kids the last time he hugged his sister.

“I am going to start crying when I see my sister,” Joe said.