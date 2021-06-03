Cabrillo National Monument Offering American Sign Language Tours in June and July

The Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego is offering special guided walks in June and July, including tours in American Sign Language (ASL).

Members of the deaf and/or hard of hearing community can take an ASL tour given every Saturday in June and July from 10 a.m. to noon. The tours will be led by a Deaf Science Communications intern. The ASL walking tours are 45 minutes long and limited to 10 people. RSVPs are required at cabr_info@nps.gov.

Guided walking tours will also be available in English every Saturday in June and July from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours are limited to 10 people, and no reservations are required. Those interested in joining a tour are asked to meet at the visitor center.

The national park has also extended its hours and will now be open until 8 p.m. on weekends. The extended hours will be available Friday through Sunday.

Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego County is extending its hours on the weekends this summer, through Sept. 6, 2021.

Admission for the national park, which features protected tide pools, hiking trails and the iconic Old Point Loma Lighthouse, begins at $10 per individual entering by foot or by bicycle. Groups of up to four people will be capped at $20 and anyone 15 years or younger can enter the grounds for free.

Motorcyclists can pay $15 admission while anyone in a car can pay $20 to enter. That fee covers anyone inside the vehicle.

Annual passes are available for $35 and cover admission for 12 months from the date of purchase.

To learn more about Cabrillo National Monument, click here.