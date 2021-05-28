The Scene

Cabrillo National Monument

Catch a Sunset at Cabrillo National Monument With New Extended Hours

The Point Loma-based national park will be open through 8 p.m. on weekends

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Enjoy an unparalleled view of scenic San Diego throughout the summer this year with Cabrillo National Monument’s extended hours.

You can now catch a sunset at the national park since it will open until 8 p.m. on weekends, it announced on Thursday. The extended hours will be available Friday through Sunday.

Before you consider delaying your visit, note that the extended hours are only in effect through Labor Day.

Admission for the national park, which features protected tide pools, hiking trails and the iconic Old Point Loma Lighthouse, begins at $10 per individual entering by foot or by bicycle. Groups of up to four people will be capped at $20 and anyone 15 years or younger can enter the grounds for free.

Motorcyclists can pay $15 admission while anyone in a car can pay $20 to enter. That fee covers anyone inside the vehicle.

Annual passes are available for $35 and cover admission for 12 months from the date of purchase.

To learn more about Cabrillo National Monument, click here.

