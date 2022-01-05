El Cajon

Businesses Damaged in El Cajon Strip Mall Fire

No injuries were reported in connection to the blaze

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze overnight that damaged a handful of businesses at a strip mall in El Cajon.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center, where four establishments were engulfed in flames by crews’ arrival. The Heartland Fire & Rescue Department said several units responded to the blaze that torched a salon, restaurant and smoke shop at the strip mall.


Authorities believe the fire broke out in a restaurant at the plaza and spread to nearby establishments. No injuries occurred in connection to the blaze.

As a result of the incident, Broadway and Ballantyne Street have been shut down until further notice. The investigation is ongoing.

