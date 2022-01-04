County Receives Long-Awaited At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits For Students

San Diego County schools will soon be getting California's promised at-home COVID-19 test kits for students after officials announced Tuesday a long-awaited shipment of about 200,000 finally arrived.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) said their warehouse will begin distributing their 200,000-kit supply to local districts and charter schools as soon as Wednesday.



Since only some of the county's expected shipment has arrived, the kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the SDCOE said. It will then be up to those districts to determine how to distribute the test kits to students.

The SDCOE serves 42 K-12 school districts and about 500,000 students.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Dec. 22 that at-home test kits would be distributed to districts in order to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing as students returned to school from winter break.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said the state has already delivered about 3 million tests to counties and added 1 million more tests were set to be delivered Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday's delivery, California said they were experiencing delays.

NBC 7's Rory Devine takes a look at the San Diego Unified School District's plan to send at-home test kits to students.

While millions of tests have already been delivered to California families, many others have been delayed by the unprecedented storms the country has seen over the last two weeks. About 1.5 million tests are anticipated to arrive to the state’s warehouse [Monday] which will immediately be shipped to counties across the state," a statement from the CDPH said.

Some districts, like the San Diego Unified School District, received at-home rapid tests from the state early enough that students were sent home before the winter break with the testing supplies.

"California preemptively sent approximately 2 million at-home COVID tests to 3,000 schools across the state, and many schools sent students home from Winter break with COVID tests in hand," the CDPH said.

About 98,000 students within the SDUSD district received two kits that were to be taken before Monday's return to school.