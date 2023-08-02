‘Burning out of control': Firefighters battling fire at Tijuana factory

Dozens of Tijuana firefighters are battling a fire Wednesday that sparked at a factory that makes foam rubber and mattress sponges sending a huge black cloud of smoke over the city.

According to the city's fire department, the incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Edith Blvd. Mariscal Sucre. When firefighters arrived, they found the Calinor factory which makes flexible polyurethane foam completely on fire.

"It is a fire that is burning out of control, but it is already contained," said Rafael Carrillo Venegas, fire director, who added that this is not the first time a fire has happened in this place.

"It is a recurring company in incidents due to the high risk represented by its product. We have been strict in the security systems; however, the amount of product makes it [the fire] get out of control," explained Carrillo Venegas.

Eight fire stations, or about 65 firefighters, are battling the flames. The fire chief says it will take 48 to 72 hours to extinguish the blaze.

Two nearby companies were affected by the flames and firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby factories and homes, Carrillo Venegas said.

The fire director recommended that residents nearby use face masks due to environmental pollution.

"If there's no need to leave your house, don't do it. Close your windows," added Bernardo Villegas, Tijuana's director of Civil Protection.

The workers of the company were about to start their day, according to Villegas. Only 54 people have been evacuated and they are mostly from homes and companies including the Federal Electricity Commission.

To prevent any further incidents, two blocks surrounding the factory have had their power shut off.

No injuries or deaths were reported at the time.

No other information was available.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.