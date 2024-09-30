Burglary prisoner escapes from San Diego re-entry facility, State corrections says

Law enforcement officials said Monday they are looking for a state prisoner who walked away from a reentry program.

Miachael A. Jacobson, 42, was late to return from an approved pass Sunday evening from a Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Jacobson was sentenced to nine years in prison for first-degree burglary as a second-striker with an enhancement for a prior felony conviction. He was imprisoned at the MCRP since December 26, 2023.

Jacobson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, with hazel eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a gray shirt with white lettering, a black baseball cap and black shoes with white trim and carrying a large black backpack.

Jacobson was received from San Diego County on April 13, 2022.

State prisoners are eligible for the reentry program after male offenders have two years or less to serve. They can serve the end of their sentences in the voluntary program. They receive help in dealing with substance abuse, mental health, medical care, employment and other services.

The MCRD says that since 1977, 99% of prisoners who escape or walk away from the program have been captured.

Anyone who sees Jacobson or knows where he is was asked to call 911 or contact Special Agent Daniel Contreras at 619-681-4261.