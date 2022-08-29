A brutal heat wave will overtake San Diego County and the rest of Southern California this week, sending temperatures into the triple digits in some areas through Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Tuesday through Sunday as temperatures spike to just under 100 degrees on the coast and soar past 100 degrees inland and in the deserts with little relief overnight when temperatures will remain in the 70s along the coast.

"We're going to see several days here where temperatures are about 6 to 12 degrees above average, even at the coast and inland valleys," NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said.

Temperatures could be the hottest of the summer, so far, the NWS said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The big focus of the forecast this week is a long duration heat wave through Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures today will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday away from the coast, with warming continuing into next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TgzjSPQ0he — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 29, 2022

Matthews said temperatures would begin rising Tuesday and continue to increase through Labor Day.

An excessive heat watch means extreme temperatures could increase the risk for heat-related illness. Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms wherever possible and check on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles as inside temperatures could reach lethal digits in minutes, the NWS said.

The extreme heat and low humidity could create elevated fire weather conditions as well, the NWS said.

San Diego County will have dozens of "Cool Zones" open for residents to escape the extreme heat. Find a list of locations here.