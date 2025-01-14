Wildfires

Brush fire in Ramona stopped amid red flag warning

By NBC 7 Staff

UC San Diego

A brush fire that sparked Tuesday morning in Ramona amid a red flag warning, was stopped by Cal Fire San Diego crews.

The fire was reported near Pamo Road and West Haveford Road. Calfire said the fire grew to 10 acres and was threatening one structure.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us