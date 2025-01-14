Brush fire in Ramona stopped amid red flag warning

A brush fire that sparked Tuesday morning in Ramona amid a red flag warning, was stopped by Cal Fire San Diego crews.

The fire was reported near Pamo Road and West Haveford Road. Calfire said the fire grew to 10 acres and was threatening one structure.

#PamoFire [Update] forward progress of the fire has been stopped and firefighters are making good progress. Update acreage to follow. pic.twitter.com/9XlEw7iTZx — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 14, 2025

