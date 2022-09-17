Brush Fire Sparks in Hauser Creek Area of Lake Morena

Hauser Fire Details as of 4:15 p.m.

Location: Big Potrero Truck Trail, Hauser Creek area

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. 5-10 acres, moderate rate of spread. No structure threat at this time. #HauserFire pic.twitter.com/Yz0I67Y3Pl — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 17, 2022

Cal Fire is fighting a 5 to 10-acre brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena.

The fire is growing at a moderate speed, according to Cal Fire. No structures are threatened at this time.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.