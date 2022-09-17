Poway

Brush Fire Sparks in Hauser Creek Area of Lake Morena

By Eric S. Page

Hauser Fire Details as of 4:15 p.m.

  • Location: Big Potrero Truck Trail, Hauser Creek area
  • Size: 5 to 10 acres
  • Containment: N/A

Latest From Cal Fire San Diego

Cal Fire is fighting a 5 to 10-acre brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena.

The fire is growing at a moderate speed, according to Cal Fire. No structures are threatened at this time.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story.

