Brush Fire Sparks in Hauser Creek Area of Lake Morena

Hauser Fire Details as of 4:15 p.m.
- Location: Big Potrero Truck Trail, Hauser Creek area
- Size: 5 to 10 acres
- Containment: N/A
Cal Fire is fighting a 5 to 10-acre brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena.
The fire is growing at a moderate speed, according to Cal Fire. No structures are threatened at this time.
