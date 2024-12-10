Ramona

Brush fire burns at least two acres in Ramona amid Santa Ana winds

By City News Service

CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO

A wildfire burned at least 2 acres of brush Tuesday in the Ramona area, amid Santa Ana winds, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire is near Highland Valley Road and Rangeland Road, Cal Fire said on social media at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. By 5:30 a.m. the fire was 50% contained and by 7:30 a.m. the fire was 100% contained and Cal Fire estimated the final acreage at 1.8.

Cal Fire said the fire had the potential for an extended attack fire.

The county is experiencing the most severe Santa Ana winds of the season. The winds are also combined with drastically low humidity prompting a Red Flag Warning with SDG&E shutting off power to thousands and school closures.

A red flag warning for dangerous fire conditions will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday until at least 4 a.m. Wednesday.

