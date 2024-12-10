What to Know Wind gusts expected to reach up to 65 mph

More than 15,200 people are currently without power

Public-safety power shutoff locations can be found here.

Community-resource-center locations can be found here.

Winds expected to taper off Tuesday night

San Diego Gas & Electric has begun taking preventative measures on Monday afternoon ahead of gusting Santa Ana winds that began blowing, raising concerns about potential wildfires.

As of 6 p.m., more than 15,200 customers around the county are without power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric, which said on Monday afternoon that a list of impacted communities can be found here.

Gusts of 35 mph and up have already been recorded in Campo and along the Interstate 8 corridor.

As many as 115,000 SDG&E customers might have their power turned off overnight to reduce wildfire risk due to extreme fire weather conditions.

According to the utility's outage map as of Monday afternoon, communities such as Potrero, Dulzura, Jacumba Hot Springs, Boulevard, Descanso and Mount Laguna were shut off from power.

SDG&E's Emergency Operations Center is "monitoring the high winds and severe wildfire conditions around the clock and will continue to de-energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant,'' a statement from the utility read. "Power will not be restored until conditions improve and no longer pose a threat to the infrastructure.''

The utility advised that personal emergency plans should be used to keep family, pets and livestock safe. Officials also urged the public to report downed power lines by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at 800-411-7343.

Fire danger

A red-flag warning of critical fire danger conditions will be in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday for the San Diego County mountains and inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service, which said northeast and east winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with local gusts possible up to 60 mph in valley areas, and up to 65 in some mountains and passes.

"Fire weather is going to be critical over the next 24-48 hours," said NBC 7's Greg Bledsoe. "This is looking like the strongest Santa Ana we’ve seen in quite a while — even some areas closer to the coast could get pretty breezy. The strongest winds will be inland."

Forecasters noted that humidity levels will fall as low as 5-10%, creating a combination of windy and dry conditions that cause rapidly spreading wildfires.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," officials said. "Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions."

Cal Fire officials issued a statement urging residents to use caution and avoid any activities that could ignite a wildfire.

"We looking back at those historical events are preparing for what could be another very significant Santa Ana wind event for us here in San Diego," SDG&E spokesman Brian D'Agostino told NBC 7 on Monday afternoon," who added, "if a fire starts, it could be an immediate threat to life and property."

Where will the winds be blowing

The winds will arrive around the county by 7 p.m. on Monday, developing in elevations above 3,000 feet. They will move down to lower elevations then and, by midnight, will be felt in Ramona and Alpine as well.

The National Weather Service said that the inds will be strongest in east-west oriented passes, such as the San Gorgonio Pass and San Diego County mountains and foothills.

"By the time we get in toward daybreak Tuesday, winds will be blowing all the way down to the coast," D'Agostino said, "and by the time we get to daybreak tomorrow and sunrise tomorrow, winds will be peaking … even enough wind down on portions of the coast, especially north of San Diego up in ... communities such as Del Mar, Scripps Ranch."

The utility spokesman said residents should expect tree limbs to fall in the high winds, which will knock out power to residents even if they are not living where there are public-safety power shutoffs.

Those affected by the public-safety outages can visit community resource centers, according to SDG&E, and will have a variety of resources, including wi-fi, phone and medical device charging. A list of locations can be found here.

NBC 7's Bledsoe said people can expect the winds to taper off Tuesday evening, with the red-flag warning expected to expire at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.