Brush fire burns near US-Mexico border in far east San Diego County

Another brush fire broke out near the U.S.-Mexico border in far east San Diego County Tuesday, which had the potential to grow quickly under the desert heat.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to stop the spread of the dubbed Border Fire within an hour after it erupted near Humphries Road in Tecate at about 2:45 p.m. The fire originally had the potential to spread to 500 acres but was stopped at about 30, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. No evacuations, injuries or damages were reported.

It was the third brush fire in San Diego County's deserts close to the border in the last two days and one of about a half-dozen that started across the county.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

While most were halted within hours, a large brush fire started near Jacumba on Monday grew to about 1,000 acres and prompted evacuations.